Jeremy Clarkson apologises for 'disgraceful' Meghan Markle hate column

Jeremy Clarkson is apologising once again for his column in The Sun in which he said he dreamed of the day when Meghan "is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant 'shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".

The former Top Gear host's column became the UK Independent Press Standards Organisation's most complained-about article and it was removed by The Sun.

Top Gear Clarkson has since issued an apology, adding he reached out to Harry and Meghan to do so too - a claim they've refuted, saying he wrote "solely" to Prince Harry.

"What remains to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny," Harry and Meghan said in a statement Monday.

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson on Monday apologised for a much-criticised column he wrote in The Sun tabloid saying he hated Prince Harry's wife Meghan.

Clarkson, 62, wrote last month that he dreamed of the day when Meghan "is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant 'shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".

The piece triggered a wave of protest and became the UK Independent Press Standards Organisation's most complained-about article.

Harry himself said in a television interview broadcast on 8 January that it was "horrific and... hurtful and cruel towards my wife".

He also said it encouraged misogyny around the world.

Clarkson wrote on Instagram: "I really am sorry... This is me putting my hands up. It's a mea culpa with bells on."

In the column commenting on Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary series, Clarkson said of Meghan: "I hate her on a cellular level".

Clarkson gained global fame by presenting the popular BBC motoring show Top Gear but was dropped as host in 2015 for assaulting a male producer.

He now makes a similar show for Amazon, as well as a documentary series about farming.

Clarkson wrote in his apology that he sent his column to The Sun without reading it out to anyone - as he usually does - and only realised later that what he wrote was "horrible".

"I abhor violence against women," he added but conceded the column "seemed to be advocating for just that".

Known for his provocative columns often espousing right-wing political views, the presenter also claimed that he had been referring to a scene from the Game of Thrones series.

But he said he forgot to specify this.

The Sun in late December said it was "sincerely sorry" for the publication and had removed the column from its website and archive.

Harry and Meghan said on Christmas Eve that the tabloid had not been in touch with them directly, slamming the newspaper's statement on its website as "nothing more than a PR stunt".

Clarkson said Monday he emailed the couple on Christmas Day to apologise, telling them "the language I'd used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry".

He vowed to try to be "vigilant" in future, saying he may switch to writing about becoming a grandfather.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since doubled down on claims Clarkson had not apologised, at least, not to Meghan Markle.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has responded to Jeremy Clarkson's Instagram apology posted earlier today (and addressed his claim that he emailed the couple in December): pic.twitter.com/DI6YdLIG5a — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 16, 2023

"Mr Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex," a statement from the couple said. "What remains to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny.



"Unless each of his other pieces were also written "in a hurry", as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate."

