Jeremy Clarkson's 'vile' column on Meghan Markle 'blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence'

Jeremy Clarkson has come under fire for a recent column written for The Sun in which he speaks of his hatred for Meghan Markle.

Clarkson said: "At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!'"

Many have criticised Clarkson's column, calling it "vile" and "a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman".

The Sun published a column by Jeremy Clarkson on Friday in which the former Top Gear and The Grand Tour host wrote he "hate[s]" Meghan Markle "on a cellular level".



"At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her," he continued, referencing a Game of Thrones scene.

"Everyone who's my age thinks the same way," he claimed.

WTF is this ??

I don't care who you are or who you work for you simply can not write things like this. It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman. Some have excused it as dark humour. There is mo joke here @JeremyClarkson and no excuse. https://t.co/ewU8bnykhj — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) December 18, 2022

Media personality Carol Vorderman tweeted an extract from the column saying: "Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to 'everyone who's my age thinks the same' No no no."

Former footballer John Bishop responded: "It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman."

"Literally gobsmacked" and "utterly vile and disgusting," comedian Dom Joly described the column, while Clarkson's own daughter, Emily Clarkson, shared on her Instagram Stories Sunday: "My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media.

"I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred."

That would be the same Jeremy Clarkson who was at a private Christmas party with Camilla, the Queen Consort earlier this week (alongside guests including a Daily Mail editor and Piers Morgan). https://t.co/idGMhwOL9y — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 17, 2022

Royal reporter Omid Scobie also commented on the column, revealing Clarkson was recently invited to a private Christmas party with Queen Camilla. Piers Morgan was also invited to the event.



As a result, negative hashtags about Camilla started trending on Twitter, including "#CamillaParkerBowlesIsABully", with one user commenting: "Even if you don't like your stepson, you don't organise a celebration in honour of the people who are bullying him, his wife and their children."

Clarkson's column and its backlash come fresh off the release of Part II of Harry & Meghan, the couple's tell-all Netflix docuseries in which they criticise the British press for the way they villainised Meghan in particular.

In the series, the couple also allege the institution feeds the press, claiming at one point, Charles leaked a story about the couple that led them to announce their exit from the firm abruptly.

Elsewhere, Prince Harry claims Prince William's office gave a former aide the go-ahead to testify for Associated Newspaper in Meghan Markle's legal battle against them. However, the Duchess of Sussex ultimately won her case – and the court denied the Mail's subsequent appeal.

READ NEXT | 'It's a dirty game' - The final episodes of Harry & Meghan features bombshell after bombshell

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



