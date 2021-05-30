Kate Middleton gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Kate Middleton received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, she said on Saturday, and paid tribute to everyone involved in the rollout of the inoculation programme.

Kate said she had received the shot at the Science Museum, a prominent tourist attraction not far from Kate's Kensington Palace home in west London.

"Yesterday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she said on the social media accounts she shares with her husband, Prince William, along with a picture of her receiving the shot.

"I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing."

William said last week he had been given his first dose too. His grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, got her first shot in January and has encouraged others to take up the vaccine, saying it was quick and painless.

Britain is currently offering a Covid-19 vaccine to anyone aged 30 and over, and has given a first dose to 38.8 million people.

South Africa is currently in Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout with citizens aged 60 and over getting their jab.