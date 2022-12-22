King Charles gives Kate Middleton a new title

Apart from becoming the new Princess of Wales – a title most Britons only know Princess Diana to have held – Kate Middleton also takes over the title of Colonel of the Irish Guards – a title once held by Prince William.



The title change comes as William becomes Colonel of the Welsh Guards, while Camilla accepts the duty of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, an honour once held by Prince Andrew before he stepped down from official royal duties.

The Princess of Wales also took over Prince Harry's royal rugby patronages earlier this year, following the Duke of Sussex's exit from the firm.

The title changes come as plans for Charles' first Trooping the Colour was announced – and amid the shaping of his vision for a more modern, slimmed-down monarchy.

The palace is currently navigating, however, the fallout of a fresh race row, while Harry and Meghan's bombshell Netflix docuseries started streaming earlier this month.

In it, the Duke of Duchess of Sussex take aim at the firm, suggesting at one point, their sudden decision to exit the firm, or rather, the announcement, came after Charles leaked their plans to the press.

Buckingham Palace said they would not be commenting on the series.

READ NEXT | The tabloids destroyed Harry and Meghan - and the royal family let them

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



