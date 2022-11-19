1h ago

King Charles III bans foie gras at palaces: PETA

Prince Charles.
Prince Charles.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
  • UK animal rights campaign group PETA said that King Charles III has banned foie gras at all royal residences.
  • "I can confirm that foie gras is not purchased by the Royal Household nor served in Royal Residences," said a reported letter sent to the group from a royal official. 
  • PETA has long campaigned to outlaw foie gras on ethical grounds; it said Charles had previously removed the product from royal residences in his role as prince of Wales.

UK animal rights campaign group PETA said on Friday that King Charles III has banned foie gras at all royal residences.

There was no immediate comment from Buckingham Palace when contacted by AFP, which has seen a letter to the group from a royal official.

The letter states: "I can confirm that foie gras is not purchased by the Royal Household nor served in Royal Residences, and there are no plans for this policy to change."

It was dated 10 November and signed by the Master of the King's Household, Tony Johnstone-Burt.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has long campaigned to outlaw foie gras on ethical grounds due to the force-feeding of ducks and geese to fatten their livers.

It said Charles had previously removed the "despicable product" from royal residences in his previous role as prince of Wales.

"PETA has received confirmation that His Majesty's compassionate policy extends to Buckingham Palace and all other royal residences," it said.

As a gesture of thanks, the group said it was sending the monarch a hamper of imitation "faux gras", made by a vegan chef.

Foie gras pate, considered a delicacy and often eaten at Christmas, can currently be imported and sold in the UK but not produced in the country.

The government had planned to introduce an import ban.

PETA is also pushing for the king to ditch ermine robes made from stoats for his coronation next year and instead use fake fur.

And it wants imitation fur to replace the distinctive bearskin hats worn by the king's guard.


