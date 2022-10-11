23m ago

The coronation of King Charles III to take place in May 2023

Bronwyn McKay
King Charles III.
Photo: Getty Images

A date for King Charles III's coronation has been set.

Charles will be officially crowned Britain's new monarch on 6 May 2023 and Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned alongside him, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. 

"The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," a statement on the Royal Family website reads.

According to Sky News the coronation will be more modest and shorter than previous ceremonies, with some suggesting it will last one hour.

Elizabeth's coronation as queen on 2 June 1953, was the first to be televised and was regarded as a milestone in modernising the monarchy, a move that her husband Prince Philip was said to have pushed for strongly.

The Abbey, whose royal links are extensive, was the setting for Elizabeth's funeral service and it was also where Charles's son and now heir, Prince William, married his wife Kate.

Charles is king and head of state not only of the United Kingdom but of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Charles, who acceded the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth died on 8 September, will be the oldest person to be crowned in British history.

Further details will be announced in due course.


