King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27

Prince Charles.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles III announced Sunday he would hold a reception ahead of next month's COP27 climate summit after being advised not to attend by the government.

Buckingham Palace said the event on 4 November would gather over 200 "international business leaders, decision makers and NGOs" two days before the summit begins in Egypt.

The Palace said the event was to mark the end of the UK's hosting of COP26.

Charles has long backed environmental causes and spoke at the COP26 event in Glasgow in 2021. But Downing Street said Friday that the monarch will not go to COP27 after the previous UK government led by Liz Truss advised him it was not the "right occasion" for him to attend.

British PM Rishi Sunak has also decided not to go, instead focusing on domestic issues.

The UK's COP26 Minister Alok Sharma told The Sunday Times that he was "pretty disappointed that the prime minister is not going", saying attendance would send a signal about the UK's "renewed commitment on this issue".

The Sunday Times reported earlier that Charles was expected to host an event with Sunak set to make a speech.


