Mariah Carey calls Meghan Markle a 'diva' – but it's not what you think

"Yes! I called her a diva," Mariah Carey says of Meghan Markle in a tweet promoting their Archetypes episode.



The singer chats to the Duchess of Sussex in the second episode of her podcast. The episode dropped earlier this week following backlash the week before from South African listeners that made international headlines and had the hashtag #VoetsekMeghan trending.

READ ALL ABOUT IT HERE | #VoetsekMeghan: Meghan Markle's comments that resulted in the trending hashtag

Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about “The Duality of Diva.” Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!! #Archetypes https://t.co/sOOQ25RoeB — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 2, 2022

But just as the episode broke down the different meanings of the word diva, so too did the singer in her tweet. She meant it "in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word," she said.

Meghan, revealing she had a total "fan girl" moment speaking to the icon, says in the episode she was taken aback when she called her a diva before explaining she meant it referring to "the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing, the quote-unquote 'fabulousness,' as she sees it".

"She meant diva as a compliment. But I heard it as a dig. I heard it as the word diva, as I think of it. But, in that moment, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as aspirational. And how one very charged word can mean something different for each of us, it's mind-blowing to me."



