Meghan Markle allegedly emailed this to the palace following claims she made Kate Middleton cry

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey she didn't make Kate Middleton cry. "The reverse happened," she said.

Though the duchess said she'd forgiven her, she spoke candidly about the royal family's decision not to correct many of the claims made my the press in her interview with Oprah.

Now, Harper's Bazaar royal editor, Omid Scobie, shares the email Meghan allegely sent to a palace aide in response to the false claims.

In her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opened up about the royal workings that made headlines over the past few years, including one story that she made Kate Middleton cry.

"The reverse happened," she told Oprah. "A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something, pertaining to... the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings."

She added: "There wasn't a confrontation and... I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I've forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me."

Photo: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Im

Now, Harper's Bazaar royal editor Omid Scobie, who is also the author of Meghan and Harry's biography, Finding Freedom, has revealed an email Meghan sent in relation to the claims.

Omid writes: "The couple's exasperation came to a head in January 2020, when Kensington Palace urgently requested that Prince Harry cosign a statement against an 'offensive' newspaper report stating Prince William 'constantly bullied' the Sussexes before their decision to step away."

He says Meghan allegedly emailed an aide, he's told by a source, as to why the Sussexes' side of the story was not considered important. He alleges she wrote: "Well, if we're just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry]."

"But, as with many requests made by the couple, her suggestion was ignored," Omid writes. "The Duchess of Cambridge, she was told, should never be dragged into idle gossip."

Omid's comments come shortly after the palace said the royal family plans on addressing Meghan and Harry's claims "privately", while Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out on Thursday for a royal engagement when a royal reporter called out: "Is the royal family a racist family, sir?"

"We are very much not a racist family," William said, as he walked off with the Duchess of Cambridge.