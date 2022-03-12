Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sign open letter calling out vaccine inequity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have pledged their support for The People's Vaccine Alliance.

The couple were among over a hundred people who signed an open letter urging world leaders to do what is necessary to end this crisis [vaccine inequity].

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken out multiple times about the need for global access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The couple joined more than 130 world leaders, scientists, faith leaders, humanitarians and more in signing an open letter advocating for an end to "vaccine monopolies" two years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

"We urge world leaders to do what is necessary to end this crisis and unite behind a People's Vaccine," the letter begins.

The letter goes on to call out the UK, the European Union and Switzerland for blocking the "lifting of intellectual property rules which would enable the redistribution and scale-up of COVID-19 vaccines, test and treatment manufacturing in the global south."

In addition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invested in The People's Vaccine Alliance via their Archewell Foundation.



"We are proud to welcome Archewell Foundation to the Alliance and appreciate their support," the coalition tweeted on Friday.

We are proud to welcome Archewell Foundation to the Alliance and appreciate their support, alongside Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. We will work together to end vaccine inequity and ensure COVID-19 vaccines, treatments + tests are available to everyone. pic.twitter.com/J3wQbnnI9q — The People's Vaccine (@peoplesvaccine) March 11, 2022

During an appearance at Global Citizen Live in New York City's Central Park in September, Markle addressed the need for global access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That's the point, but that's not happening," she said on stage.

"Many countries are ready to produce vaccines at home, yet they aren't allowed to because ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies are not sharing the recipes to make them," Prince Harry added.

"These countries have the means, the ability and the workers to start manufacturing. All they're waiting for is the vaccine intellectual property to be waived and for the vaccine technology to be transferred over. And by the way, many of these vaccines were publicly funded. They are your vaccines. You paid for them."

