Meghan Markle breaks her silence on queen's death, Mandela comments and more in extensive interview

Meghan Markle says she hopes the work she's doing will allow people to see she's a "real person" in a new and extensive interview with Variety.

The Duchess of Sussex opens up about mourning Queen Elizabeth II in the interview while also addressing backlash she's received from South Africans.

In a previous interview in which she said someone compared her in part to Nelson Mandela, she said: "I've had some time to reflect on it."





"There's been such an outpouring of love and support. I'm really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time," Meghan Markle says before reflecting on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II in an interview with Variety.

Meghan says:

"What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, "Now she's reunited with her husband."

The Duchess of Sussex was to be honoured in the 2022 class of Variety's Power of Women, but following the death of the queen, went into a period of mourning. She also took a break from her Archetypes podcast.



But in a new, extensive interview with the publication, she says the death of a loved one "makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on".

She says she feels "energised and excited" about her work with Prince Harry, shares more on raising her two children, reveals how she hopes people will begin perceiving her and more.

Meghan's received a considerable amount of backlash from the public, and South Africans in particular, over her podcast series – and an interview she gave The Cut.

Explaining at the time that she understands what becoming a member of the monarchy meant to Black Britons, she recalled a moment she shared with a South African cast member at the London premiere of the live-action version of The Lion King in 2019, saying they compared it to when Nelson Mandela was freed from prison.

The interview warranted a response from Mandla Mandela, who said: "Every day, there are people who want to be Nelson Mandela..."

Now, Meghan tells Variety:

"The [New York] story was intended to support Archetypes and focus on our projects. I've had some time to reflect on it. Part of me is just really trusting, really open — that's how I move in the world. I have to remember that I don't ever want to become so jaded that that piece of me goes away. So despite any of those things? Onward. I can survive it."

"I think that what happens, looking in from the outside, when there is this much noise, is that you become dehumanised. But if you remember that someone is a human being, then you don't treat them, talk about them, look at them the same way," Meghan says.

"My hope for Archetypes is that people come out thinking, 'Oh! She's a real person! She laughs and asks questions and approaches things with curiosity.'"

Please note: All comments on this article will be monitored for relevancy. Valuable contributions around the topic that further the conversation are welcome.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



