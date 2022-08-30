Meghan Markle discusses possible return to Instagram and considered move to SA in new interview

Meghan Markle sits down with The Cut in an extensive new interview.

The Duchess of Sussex teases her return to Instagram in the interview while discussing her exit from the firm.

Amid the trending #VoetsekMeghan hashtag, SA is also mentioned, with the Duke and Duchess perhaps genuinely considering a move to the country they toured in 2019.

"Do you want to know a secret? I'm getting back… on Instagram," Meghan Markle teases in an extensive interview with The Cut.



Though it is unclear if it's a joke or fact, considering the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's history and feeling toward social media, Meghan sat for the interview amid the release of her Archetypes podcast, which has drawn considerable criticism from South African listeners in particular.

In case you missed it, #VoetsekMeghan began trending on social media over the weekend after the Duchess of Sussex told a story about the time she toured the country with Prince Harry in 2019. South Africans took issue with her anecdote of a fire starting in son Archie's nursery at the "housing unit" where the family was staying.



Though it is unclear where exactly that was and why she described their SA accommodation as such, one Twitter user said: "She must just keep SA out of her mouth, and everything will be peaceful."

Of course, #MeghanMarkleIsALiar and #MeghanMarkleIsANarcissist also started trending – internationally.

READ MORE | Why #VoetsekMeghan is trending and what we know so far

Elsewhere in the piece for The Cut, Meghan speaks to interviewer Allison P. Davis about more of her upcoming projects, with Harry making a surprise appearance mid-conversation, hinting at a possible documentary about the couple's love story.

What's so funny is I'm not trying to be cagey. I don't read any press. So I don't know what's confirmed. I will tell you, Liz Garbus is incredible. Liz Garbus also worked on Pearl... When the media has shaped the story around you, it's really nice to be able to tell your own story. -- Meghan Markle when asked about a rumoured reality show in the works

Meghan plays it coy when asked about a possible reality series before the interview discusses the couple's bombshell exit from the firm.

Meghan says before their exit, they hoped to work within the firm but make their own money, thinking "then maybe all the noise would stop". But when that wasn't an option, they thought it'd be best to leave the UK entirely. Wishfully thinking they could escape the UK press too and relocate to any commonwealth – Canada, New Zealand and South Africa are all mentioned as possible destinations.

I just had Archie. It was such a cruel chapter. I was scared to go out... He looked at me, and he's just like light. He said, 'I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.' -- Meghan Markle recalls a moment from the 2019 London premiere of the live-action version of The Lion King when a South African cast member pulled her aside, as she explains she understands what her ascent meant to Black Britons ('Of course, she knows she’s no Mandela, but perhaps even telling me this story is a mode of defence, because if you are a symbol for all that is good and charitable, how can anybody find you objectionable, how can anybody hate you?' the interviewer adds)

Meghan speaks of the royal rift in the interview, recalling Harry's words, 'I lost my dad in this process.'

She says: "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive," she says wisely. "But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything... I have a lot to say until I don't."

READ THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE.







