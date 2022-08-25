Meghan Markle teases podcast will reveal 'the real me': 'The me that they've never gotten to know'

The first episode of Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast dropped earlier this week.

The podcast will "dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," the Duchess of Sussex says.

In a new clip, Meghan teases: "People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they've never gotten to know..."

Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast has arrived.

The Duchess of Sussex says through the podcast she hopes to "dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back".

"I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And, I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place," she adds.

The first episode dropped earlier this week, with Meghan speaking to her longtime friend, Serena Williams.

During their conversation, Meghan also spoke candidly about touring South Africa while she and Harry were still members of the firm, revealing a fire broke out in Archie's nursery while she was in Nyanga, Cape Town.

She explained, having had to leave Archie all too soon for another royal engagement: "The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels. And part of the humanising and the breaking through of these labels and these archetypes and these boxes that we're put into is having some understanding on the human moments behind the scenes that people might not have any awareness of and to give each other a break."

READ MORE | Meghan Markle reveals fire broke out in Archie's nursery while she was in Nyanga on tour in South Africa

Spotify has since released another promo clip of the Duchess of Sussex, who sits on a couch in front of a microphone as she teases: "People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they've never gotten to know — certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media as opposed to, 'Hey, it's me.'"



She adds: "I'm just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and... yeah, it's fun."



