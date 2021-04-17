1h ago

Meghan Markle to watch Prince Philip's funeral from home in California, source says

Meghan Markle.
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
  • Meghan Markle was advised by her physician not to attend the funeral of Prince Philip.
  • Prince Philip's funeral will take place at St George's Chapel - watch the live stream here.
  • Prince Harry, who is in the UK, will walk behind the procession with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William.

Meghan Markle will watch the funeral of Prince Philip at her home in California on Saturday after she was advised by her doctor not to travel while pregnant, a source familiar with the situation said.

Meghan will watch as Harry walks in procession behind the coffin of the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth and alongside other members of the royal family, including his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.

The funeral, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle where Harry and Meghan married in 2018, will mark the first time the prince has met his family since the couple gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey in March.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Meghan, known officially as the Duchess of Sussex, had hoped to attend the funeral but she was not cleared for travel by her physician.

Much media attention will focus on the royals' behaviour towards Harry. The two princes will walk in the procession behind Philip's four children and separated by their cousin Peter Phillips.

Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles and quit royal duties last year.

The couple also provided a wreath that included flowers such as the national flower of Greece to represent Philip's heritage, and Sea Holly to reflect his ties to the navy. The card was handwritten by Meghan.

