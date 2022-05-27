Meghan Markle visits Uvalde to pay respects to elementary school shooting victims

Meghan Markle on Thursday made an unannounced visit to the Texas town of Uvalde to pay her respects to the victims of an elementary school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
The 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex - wearing jeans, a t-shirt and a blue baseball cap - reached down with her head bowed and placed flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the courthouse in Uvalde.
She also walked around the memorial, looking at the white crosses bearing the names of the victims of Tuesday's carnage.
A spokesperson for Markle said the former actor had been visiting Uvalde in a personal capacity and as a mother, to offer her condolences and support for a grieving community.
Meghan Markle pays her respects to the victims of an elementary school shooting at a makeshift memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse on 26 May 2022.
Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP
