Meghan Markle's father Thomas hospitalised after suffering a stroke

Meghan Markle's father was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke.



According to reports, the TV lighting director is currently receiving urgent medical treatment at a hospital in the US.

Per TMZ, Paramedics loaded Thomas into the ambulance in Tijuana, Mexico, on Monday night, strapped an oxygen mask to his face and transported him to a hospital across the border in Chula Vista, California.

The 77-year-old reportedly couldn't speak to paramedics and had to write down his symptoms on a piece of paper.

Following his hospitalisation, Samantha Markle, his other daughter, told MailOnline: "My father is recovering in hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and well-being. He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying. He just needs some rest."

Per Page Six, Thomas planned to fly to the UK for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations later this week.

This is a developing story.