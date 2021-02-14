24m ago

Meghan pregnant with baby number 2

The Duchess of Sussex has ruffled some feathers after airing her political views and appears to have voted in the 2020 US elections. (PHOTO: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, confirmed that they are expecting a second child together.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news to People magazine on Valentine's Day.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the spokesperson said. 

The announcement was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of the couple that was taken remotely, via iPad, by their friend and photographer, Misan Harriman

Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy news wi
Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy news with a black-and-white photo that was taken remotely by Misan Harriman.

The couple have a one-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor together. In 2019 Archie joined the couple on their visit to South Africa on what would be their last official royal tour before stepping down from their duties.

Meghan, 39, previously revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July 2020.

