Meghan pregnant with baby number 2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, confirmed that they are expecting a second child together.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news to People magazine on Valentine's Day.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the spokesperson said.

The announcement was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of the couple that was taken remotely, via iPad, by their friend and photographer, Misan Harriman.

SEE THE PHOTO HERE:

The couple have a one-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor together. In 2019 Archie joined the couple on their visit to South Africa on what would be their last official royal tour before stepping down from their duties.

Meghan, 39, previously revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July 2020.