Meghan told William in heated exchange: 'Kindly take your finger out of my face'

In excerpts published by multiple publications, Prince Harry details in his memoir, Spare, a heated exchange between Prince William and Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex made comments about Kate Middleton having "baby brain".

William reportedly "pointed at Meg" and called her "rude". Harry recalls her responding: "Kindly take your finger out of my face".

Spare will officially hit bookshelves on 10 January.

Meghan Markle allegedly got into a heated exchange with Prince William when she commented Kate Middleton had "baby brain because of her hormones".

The discussion came ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding, Prince Harry recalls in his new memoir, Spare, out 10 January – and one month after Kate had given birth to Prince Louis.

The Daily Mail quotes a palace source saying Meghan's comments to Kate were about bridesmaids dresses – something the Duchess of Sussex previously opened up about in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey – and she too was upset after being reprimanded.

"It caused such a huge row because Meghan was told that she wasn't close enough to her sister-in-law to discuss her hormones, and it wasn't the way people spoke to each other within the royal family," the insider said, citing the memoir and referring to Kate's argument.

In an excerpt published by Us Weekly, William appears to have also gotten involved in the drama after he, according to Harry, "pointed at Meg" and called her "rude". The Duchess of Sussex told William to "kindly take your finger out of my face".

Prince Harry tells @michaelstrahan he thinks Princess Diana would be “sad” about his relationship with his brother Prince William now, in wide-ranging interview ahead of his memoir release. Watch @GMA Monday. https://t.co/StuYIvP8bO pic.twitter.com/8m38b7nFAK — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 5, 2023

Harry's comments about William – whom he refers to as "Willy" in the memoir: his "beloved brother" and "archnemesis" – which also included him accusing the future king of tackling to the ground in a physical argument, may well cut things off for good between the estranged brothers.

Though Harry admits in an upcoming interview with Good Morning America Diana would be "sad" about the way things turned out for the once-close brothers, things between them ended a long time ago.

He writes in Spare, per Us Weekly, thinking back to William's wedding to Kate: "The brother I'd escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it? He'd never again be first and foremost Willy. We'd never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We'd never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that's who."

