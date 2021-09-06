Palace says Princess Charlene's condition is 'reassuring' following hospitalisation

The palace says Princess Charlene's condition is "reassuring" following her recent hospitalisation.

The former Olympic swimmer was rushed to hospital on Wednesday, but was in "stable" condition.

In a statement on Friday, the principality said the royal "suddenly collapsed" meanwhile Prince Albert has kept a positive facade amid speculation of a royal split.

The palace released a statement on Friday saying Princess Charlene "suddenly collapsed" after News24 reported she'd been hospitalised in Durban earlier in the week.

After contracting an ENT in May, the princess has remained in South Africa amid her recovery, though publications have alluded to a royal split for the former Olympic swimmer and husband, Prince Albert.

The royal has maintained a positive façade, however, saying he believes his wife is "eager" to return to Monaco, and hopes it will be sooner than expected, depending on what her doctors say.

Now, in a statement to People, the palace shares: "On the night of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after becoming ill due to complications from a serious ENT infection."

The royal has had multiple complicated procedures to date, and previously told Channel24 it's been a "trying" time for her and her family.

"Her Highness is being closely followed by her medical team," the statement added, "who say her condition is reassuring."

Charlene was staying at Thanda Game Reserve when she was rushed to Netcare Alberlito Hospital, in Ballito, under an alias on Wednesday evening. She has since been discharged after the palace confirmed Friday she was in "stable" condition.

Prince Albert, meanwhile, took the couple's twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on their first royal visit to Ireland, reports The Irish Times, following their stay in South Africa two weeks ago to see their mom amid her recovery.