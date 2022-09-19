PHOTO | Princess Charlene walks arm in arm with Prince Albert ahead of queen's funeral service

Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were photographed arriving at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday ahead of the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch died at the age of 96 on 8 September. She was lying in state at Westminster Hall where King Charles III invited members of the public as well as foreign dignitaries and heads of state to pay their respects. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene - as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa - were among those invited by the king.

Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

Following the news of her death, Princess Charlene wrote in a statement on Instagram: "I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a truly great lady whose dedication and service was recognised throughout the world during the 70 years of her reign."

She added: "Today, my thoughts are with her family, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and the British people."

Following the service, the queen was transferred to Windsor where a committal service took place at St George's Chapel. She was later lowered into the royal vault as King Charles and the royal family said their final farewell.

