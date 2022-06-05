1h ago

add bookmark

PHOTOS | Absolutely everything that happened at the queen's star-studded Party at the Palace

accreditation
  • Britain went into full celebration mode Saturday, as it staged a spectacular Party at the Palace featuring an array of stars.
  • Rockers Queen + Adam Lambert opened the star-studded show, while Motown legend Diana Ross closed the show with her first performance in Britain in 15 years.
  • "You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver," Prince Charles said in an emotional tribute to his mother.

Britain went into full celebration mode Saturday to honour Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, as it staged a spectacular Party at the Palace featuring an array of stars.

The concert, the climax of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old monarch's record-breaking Platinum Jubilee, saw 22 000 ticket-holders pack a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the queen's central London residence.

Tens of thousands more thronged the city centre while millions watched on television as rockers Queen + Adam Lambert opened the star-studded show with renditions of We Will Rock You, Don't Stop Me Now and We Are The Champions.

'Momentous'

Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli dazzled in a solo performance, while Motown legend Diana Ross closed the show with her first performance in Britain in 15 years, ahead of an appearance at Glastonbury Festival this month.

Others to take the stage included Rod Stewart, who sang Neil Diamond hit Sweet Caroline, George Ezra and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder.

Elton John pre-recorded a poignant performance of Your Song while David Beckham, James Bond actor Daniel Craig and former US First Lady Michelle Obama were among those to record heartfelt tributes.

"Whether you were welcoming a nervous First Lady to Buckingham Palace for the first time, or your extraordinary kindness toward our children, I feel deeply honoured to have spent time with you over the years," said Obama, thanking the queen for "your remarkable example".

The palace was majestically illuminated through the evening, including with a message from natural history broadcaster David Attenborough and accompanying video featuring the queen.

SEE PHOTOS OF PERFORMERS HERE:

Adam Lambert and Queen perform onstage during the
Adam Lambert and Queen perform onstage during the Platinum Party at the Palace.
Sir Elton John performs by video link during the P
Sir Elton John performs by video link during the Platinum Party at the Palace.
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama appears by vid
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama appears by video to give a message during the Platinum Party at the Palace.
Alicia Keys performs during the Platinum Party At
Alicia Keys performs during the Platinum Party At The Palace.
George Ezra performs during the Platinum Party At
George Ezra performs during the Platinum Party At The Palace.
Sam Ryder attends the Platinum Party at the Palace
Sam Ryder attends the Platinum Party at the Palace.
The cast of The Phantom of the Opera performing du
The cast of The Phantom of the Opera performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace.
Rod Stewart performs during the Platinum Party at
Rod Stewart performs during the Platinum Party at the Palace.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jason Donovan perform durin
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jason Donovan perform during the Platinum Party at the Palace.
Ella Eyre performs onstage during the Platinum Par
Ella Eyre performs onstage during the Platinum Party at the Palace.
Diana Ross performs during the Platinum Party at t
Diana Ross performs during the Platinum Party at the Palace.
A drone display over Buckingham Palace during the
A drone display over Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Party at the Palace.

Watching on TV

The country's longest-reigning monarch did not attend the two-and-a-half-hour event in-person but was said to be watching on television in Windsor Castle.

Charles, 73, and his eldest son, Prince William, 39, joined other flag-waving dignitaries in a royal viewing box at the concert and addressed the crowds.

The Prince of Wales paid an emotional tribute to his mother, saying, "You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver. That is why we are here."

"You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these 70 years," he added, referring to the queen as "mummy".

As Charles delivered his tribute, projections of the queen, which he had selected, were beamed onto the walls of the palace. These included a carriage ride with former South African President Nelson Mandela during his 1996 state visit and her famous 2012 handshake with former IRA guerrilla commander Martin McGuinness, who later became the deputy first minister of Northern Ireland.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan, who sensationally quit British royal life for California in January 2020 but are visiting for the jubilee, were notably absent.

The couple marked their second child Lilibet's first birthday Saturday, with the queen sending her namesake great-granddaughter birthday wishes on Twitter after reportedly meeting her for the first time in recent days.

Other notable royal family members in attendance included Charles' wife Camilla; William's wife Kate and two of their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George - who joined their parents for a visit to Wales ahead of the concert.

SEE PHOTOS OF THE ROYAL FAMILY HERE:

The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prin
The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and the Duke of Cambridge during the Platinum Party at the Palace.
The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prin
The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales and Princess Anne during the Platinum Party at the Palace.
Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess
Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank take their seats at the Platinum Party at the Palace.
Prince William speaks during the Platinum Party at
Prince William speaks during the Platinum Party at the Palace.
The Prince of Wales accompanied by the Duchess of
The Prince of Wales accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, speaks during the Platinum Party at the Palace.

Sunday will see millions of people share food at "Big Jubilee Lunch" picnics and take part in a musical and creative public pageant with a cast of 10 000.

Ed Sheeran will round off the celebrations, singing his 2017 hit Perfect.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
royalsroyal newsplatinum jubilee
For subscribers
Queen Elizabeth II: A lifetime of service

03 Jun

Queen Elizabeth II: A lifetime of service
Laura Dern on her Jurassic World return

02 Jun

Laura Dern on her Jurassic World return
Queen Elizabeth II: A royal record breaker

01 Jun

Queen Elizabeth II: A royal record breaker
Spotlight on mental health in the entertainment industry

01 Jun

Spotlight on mental health in the entertainment industry
Read more here
Showmax
New series and movies coming to Showmax in June 2022»

03 Jun

New series and movies coming to Showmax in June 2022»
John Cena stars in the DC Universe series Peacemaker, first on Showmax»

03 Jun

John Cena stars in the DC Universe series Peacemaker, first on Showmax»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

27 May

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Catch the latest episodes of Living The Dream With Somizi S5»

27 May

Catch the latest episodes of Living The Dream With Somizi S5»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo