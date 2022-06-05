PHOTOS | Absolutely everything that happened at the queen's star-studded Party at the Palace

Britain went into full celebration mode Saturday, as it staged a spectacular Party at the Palace featuring an array of stars.



Rockers Queen + Adam Lambert opened the star-studded show, while Motown legend Diana Ross closed the show with her first performance in Britain in 15 years.

"You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver," Prince Charles said in an emotional tribute to his mother.

Britain went into full celebration mode Saturday to honour Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, as it staged a spectacular Party at the Palace featuring an array of stars.

The concert, the climax of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old monarch's record-breaking Platinum Jubilee, saw 22 000 ticket-holders pack a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the queen's central London residence.

Tens of thousands more thronged the city centre while millions watched on television as rockers Queen + Adam Lambert opened the star-studded show with renditions of We Will Rock You, Don't Stop Me Now and We Are The Champions.

'Momentous'

Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli dazzled in a solo performance, while Motown legend Diana Ross closed the show with her first performance in Britain in 15 years, ahead of an appearance at Glastonbury Festival this month.

Others to take the stage included Rod Stewart, who sang Neil Diamond hit Sweet Caroline, George Ezra and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder.

Elton John pre-recorded a poignant performance of Your Song while David Beckham, James Bond actor Daniel Craig and former US First Lady Michelle Obama were among those to record heartfelt tributes.

"Whether you were welcoming a nervous First Lady to Buckingham Palace for the first time, or your extraordinary kindness toward our children, I feel deeply honoured to have spent time with you over the years," said Obama, thanking the queen for "your remarkable example".

The palace was majestically illuminated through the evening, including with a message from natural history broadcaster David Attenborough and accompanying video featuring the queen.

Watching on TV



The country's longest-reigning monarch did not attend the two-and-a-half-hour event in-person but was said to be watching on television in Windsor Castle.

Charles, 73, and his eldest son, Prince William, 39, joined other flag-waving dignitaries in a royal viewing box at the concert and addressed the crowds.

The Prince of Wales paid an emotional tribute to his mother, saying, "You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver. That is why we are here."



"You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these 70 years," he added, referring to the queen as "mummy".

As Charles delivered his tribute, projections of the queen, which he had selected, were beamed onto the walls of the palace. These included a carriage ride with former South African President Nelson Mandela during his 1996 state visit and her famous 2012 handshake with former IRA guerrilla commander Martin McGuinness, who later became the deputy first minister of Northern Ireland.

Your Majesty, Mummy,



The scale of this evening's celebration - and the outpouring of warmth and affection over this whole Jubilee weekend - is our way of saying thank you - from your family, the country, the Commonwealth, in fact the whole world.



Prince Harry and wife Meghan, who sensationally quit British royal life for California in January 2020 but are visiting for the jubilee, were notably absent.



The couple marked their second child Lilibet's first birthday Saturday, with the queen sending her namesake great-granddaughter birthday wishes on Twitter after reportedly meeting her for the first time in recent days.

Other notable royal family members in attendance included Charles' wife Camilla; William's wife Kate and two of their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George - who joined their parents for a visit to Wales ahead of the concert.

Sunday will see millions of people share food at "Big Jubilee Lunch" picnics and take part in a musical and creative public pageant with a cast of 10 000.



Ed Sheeran will round off the celebrations, singing his 2017 hit Perfect.