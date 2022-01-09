PHOTOS | Duchess Catherine's new royal portrait is fit for a queen

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has welcomed her 40th birthday with a glamorous new photo shoot.

The three portraits will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery in London, of which the duchess has been the royal Patron since 2012.

The photos will be displayed at three locations that hold special meaning to the Duchess.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, turned 40 on Sunday, hitting the milestone as her profile soars alongside her husband, Prince William, the future king.



To commemorate Kate's milestone birthday, Kensington Palace released three new portraits of the royal on Saturday.

The photos were taken in November at London's Kew Gardens by photographer Paolo Rovers and will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which The Duchess is Patron.

The Duchess of Cambridge's new photos will be displayed over the course of 2022 in three places that hold special meaning to Kate: Berkshire, St. Andrews and Anglesey, ahead of the gallery's re-opening in 2023.



Kensington Palace release three new portraits of The Duchess of Cambridge to mark her 40th birthday taken by Paolo Roversi for @NPGLondon

Both her gowns are by McQueen.

Since marrying into Britain's most famous family in 2011, the former Kate Middleton has emerged to become one of the most popular royals - and a figure central to its future.

Her image as a safe pair of hands, at a tricky time for the monarchy, was boosted at a televised Christmas carol concert in December.

She delighted fans with her musical prowess by accompanying the British singer-songwriter Tom Walker on piano for his poignant song For Those Who Can't Be Here.

Kate rehearsed in secret for the surprise performance at Westminster Abbey, which was dedicated to everyone who served their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

"She was absolutely fabulous - she smashed it. What a talented, kind, warm-hearted, lovely person," Walker said, describing her as "very chilled, very nice" to everyone.

Both Kate and William, who turns 40 in June, have been much more visible public figures since the start of the global health crisis.

The couple has held video meetings with frontline healthcare workers battling the outbreak, which has claimed some 150 000 lives in Britain since early 2020.

They have also given insights into life with their three children in lockdown - albeit in a sprawling country pile on a royal estate.

As restrictions lifted, they have been seen at official engagements, from the glitzy world premiere of the new James Bond film to meeting world leaders at the G7 and UN climate change conferences.

Kate has also pushed her own initiatives, such as championing early years education, promoting mental health, and protecting the environment with William.