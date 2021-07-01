PHOTOS | Prince Harry and Prince William reunite for unveiling of Princess Diana statue

Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, in the garden of Diana's former London home at Kensington Palace on Thursday.

The statue hopes to reflect Diana's "warmth, elegance and energy" and the "universality and generational impact" of her work.

Princes William and Harry reunited on Thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. According to Sky News, the statue, which depicts the Princess of Wales surrounded by children, reflects her "warmth, elegance and energy" and the "universality and generational impact" of her work. Beneath the statue is a plinth engraved with Princess Diana’s name and today’s unveiling date. In front is a paving stone engraved with an extract after the poem “The Measure of A Man” which featured in the programme for the 2007 memorial service for the late princess.



The brothers unveiled the statue in the garden of Diana's former London home at Kensington Palace in a stripped-back ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the project was announced in 2017, William, 39, and Harry, 36, said they hoped it would help visitors reflect on their mother's "life and her legacy".

Diana, who died aged 36 in 1997 in a high-speed Paris car crash, remains an enduring source of fascination.

"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

"Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive," said a statement released on behalf of the brothers on Twitter.

