PHOTOS | Prince Harry and Prince William reunite for unveiling of Princess Diana statue

Compiled by Graye Morkel
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace.
Photo: DOMINIC LIPINSKI / POOL / AFP

  • Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, in the garden of Diana's former London home at Kensington Palace on Thursday. 
  • The statue hopes to reflect Diana's "warmth, elegance and energy" and the "universality and generational impact" of her work.
  • "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy," says a statement released by the brothers.

Princes William and Harry reunited on Thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

According to Sky News, the statue, which depicts the Princess of Wales surrounded by children, reflects her "warmth, elegance and energy" and the "universality and generational impact" of her work.

Beneath it is a plinth engraved with Diana's name and the date of the unveiling and a paving stone with an extract of the poem The Measure of A Man etched upon it.

The brothers unveiled the statue in the garden of Diana's former London home at Kensington Palace in a stripped-back ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the project was announced in 2017, William, 39, and Harry, 36, said they hoped it would help visitors reflect on their mother's "life and her legacy".

Diana, who died aged 36 in 1997 in a high-speed Paris car crash, remains an enduring source of fascination.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE UNVEILING HERE:

Prince Harry, Prince William
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace.
Prince Harry, Prince William
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (2L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2R) talk to Rupert Gavin, Chairman of Historic Royal Palaces (L) and Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton (R), the former Private Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and to Prince Harry, who sat on the statue committee, ahead ofthe unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace.
Prince Harry, Prince William
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex chat during the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London.
Prince Harry, Prince William
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace.

"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.

"Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive," said a statement released on behalf of the brothers on Twitter. 

SEE THE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

