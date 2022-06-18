PHOTOS | Prince William and Kate make 2022 Royal Ascot debut

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first appearance at one of Queen Elizabeth’s favourite events.



On Friday, Prince William and Kate led the royal family in the carriage processional at the 2022 Royal Ascot.

William looked dapper in a top hat and suit. At the same time, Kate wore a brown and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich paired with a hat featuring floral details on top by Sally-Ann Provan as they rode in the first carriage that appeared at the top of the course and travelled along the famous track.

Joining the Cambridges in their carriage was William Vestey, the current Lord Vestey and his wife, Violet. Per People, William Vestey inherited the title when his father, Samuel Vestey, who was close to Queen Elizabeth, died in February 2021 – just nine weeks after his wife.

Fans quickly noticed that the Duchess of Cambridge’s outfit choice was strikingly similar to one her mother-in-law had worn to a different horse-racing event 36 years ago.



Princess Diana chose to wear a white dress featuring the classic polka-dot pattern by Victor Edelstein and a similarly dotted hat by Frederick Fox to The Epsom Derby in 1986.

