PHOTOS | Princess Charlene spends time with newborns during official outing

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
Princess Charlene of Monaco
Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Princess Charlene started the first week of July at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre.

The South African born royal visited the medical centre named after her mother-in-law Grace Kelly on Monday, where she spent time with young parents and their newborns in the maternity ward.

According to an Instagram post, Princess Charlene – who celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with Prince Albert on Friday – was accompanied by "Mr Frédéric Platini, Secretary General of the Monegasque Red Cross and Dr Mathieu Libératore, member of the Board of Directors of the Monegasque Red Cross" during her visit.

Photos shared on the Palace of Monaco's official account show the former Olympic swimmer posing with hospital staff and meeting and chatting with new parents and their bundles of joy.

SCROLL THROUGH THE PHOTOS HERE:

The Princess Grace Hospital Centre is a special place for Charlene not only because of her mother-in-law's ties but also because it is where she gave birth to her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, in 2014.

Princess Charlene's solo outing is just the latest official engagement the royal has undertaken since stepping back into her role as a working royal after her month-long battle with her health.


