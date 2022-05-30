2h ago

add bookmark

PHOTOS | Princess Charlene stuns in blue jumpsuit at F1 Grand Prix

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Princess Charlene of Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.
Princess Charlene of Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.
Photo: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images
  • Princess Charlene made her first visit since 2019 to Monaco's Formula One event on Sunday.
  • The royal attended the race alongside her husband, Prince Albert and their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.
  • Charlene and Albert went on an informal walk around thanking volunteers, greeting fans, and mixing with drivers and celebrities, including Patrick Dempsey.

Formula One racing may be all about fast cars, but in Monaco, it's the royal family who set the pace around the Grand Prix circuit.

Princess Charlene made her first visit since 2019 to Monaco's Formula One event on Sunday, alongside her husband, Prince Albert and their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

The former Olympic swimmer delighted racing fashion fans with a powder blue jumpsuit with a back-to-front collar designed by Terrence Bray. 

Speaking at a Monte-Carlo Fashion Week event earlier in the week, the princess revealed that Sunday's race was a historic one for the royal family. It was the first time 7-year-old Prince Jacques did the lap of honour with his father ahead of lights out.

"This year, Jacques will be doing the lap of honour with his dad for the first time. That will be a source of great pride for us," she told local publication Monaco Matin.

Princess Gabriella also participated in the event as she assisted her mom in handing out the trophies to the top 3 drivers of the day.

On Saturday, Charlene and Albert went on an informal walk around during Qualifiers, thanking volunteers, greeting fans, and mixing with drivers and celebrities, including Patrick Dempsey.

SEE PICS HERE:

Prince Albert of Monaco Princess Charlene of Monac
Prince Albert of Monaco Princess Charlene of Monaco and Patrick Dempsey pose for a photo outside the Red Bull Racing during Qualifiers ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Princess Gabriella
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Princess Gabriella during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.
Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella, P
Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella, Prince Jacques and Prince Albert II of Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Princess Gabriella
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Princess Gabriella during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.
Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella, P
Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella, Prince Jacques and Prince Albert II of Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.
Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella, P
Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella, Prince Jacques and Prince Albert II of Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.

In the end, Sergio Perez won the Monaco Grand Prix for Red Bull, while his teammate, Max Verstappen, came in third. Carlos Sainz came in second for Ferrari.

Princess Charlene's outing comes after she opened up about her recovery process from recent health battles, as well as rumours that she and Prince Albert are having marital problems. 

READ MORE | Princess Charlene opens up about 'painful' recovery from health battle 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
princess charleneprince albertroyalsroyal news
For subscribers
How Ewan McGregor revived Obi-Wan Kenobi

2h ago

How Ewan McGregor revived Obi-Wan Kenobi
Stranger Things cast say season 4 is the scariest

27 May

Stranger Things cast say season 4 is the scariest
The untold story of Captain Africa

25 May

The untold story of Captain Africa
Queen Elizabeth's jubilees throughout her reign

24 May

Queen Elizabeth's jubilees throughout her reign
Read more here
Showmax
Catch the latest episodes of Living The Dream With Somizi S5»

27 May

Catch the latest episodes of Living The Dream With Somizi S5»
A psychiatrist's life is thrown into turmoil in Every Breath You Take»

27 May

A psychiatrist's life is thrown into turmoil in Every Breath You Take»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

27 May

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Experience never gets old in The Intern»

25 May

Experience never gets old in The Intern»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo