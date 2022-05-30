PHOTOS | Princess Charlene stuns in blue jumpsuit at F1 Grand Prix

Princess Charlene made her first visit since 2019 to Monaco's Formula One event on Sunday.



The royal attended the race alongside her husband, Prince Albert and their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Charlene and Albert went on an informal walk around thanking volunteers, greeting fans, and mixing with drivers and celebrities, including Patrick Dempsey.

Formula One racing may be all about fast cars, but in Monaco, it's the royal family who set the pace around the Grand Prix circuit.

Princess Charlene made her first visit since 2019 to Monaco's Formula One event on Sunday, alongside her husband, Prince Albert and their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

The former Olympic swimmer delighted racing fashion fans with a powder blue jumpsuit with a back-to-front collar designed by Terrence Bray.

Speaking at a Monte-Carlo Fashion Week event earlier in the week, the princess revealed that Sunday's race was a historic one for the royal family. It was the first time 7-year-old Prince Jacques did the lap of honour with his father ahead of lights out.

"This year, Jacques will be doing the lap of honour with his dad for the first time. That will be a source of great pride for us," she told local publication Monaco Matin.

Princess Gabriella also participated in the event as she assisted her mom in handing out the trophies to the top 3 drivers of the day.

On Saturday, Charlene and Albert went on an informal walk around during Qualifiers, thanking volunteers, greeting fans, and mixing with drivers and celebrities, including Patrick Dempsey.

SEE PICS HERE:

Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images Photo: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Photo: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage/Getty Images Photo: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Photo: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In the end, Sergio Perez won the Monaco Grand Prix for Red Bull, while his teammate, Max Verstappen, came in third. Carlos Sainz came in second for Ferrari.



Princess Charlene's outing comes after she opened up about her recovery process from recent health battles, as well as rumours that she and Prince Albert are having marital problems.

READ MORE | Princess Charlene opens up about 'painful' recovery from health battle



