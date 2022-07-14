6h ago

PHOTOS | Princess Charlene surprises tourists as she takes a tour of the palace!

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Princess Charlene of Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.
Photo: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images
  • Princess Charlene joined tourists on a tour of the palace on Wednesday.
  • The princess viewed restored paintings dating back to the 16th Century.
  • The South African-born royal returned to the spotlight earlier this year after months battling with her health.

Princess Charlene was photographed touring the palace on Wednesday, and posed with a few unsuspecting but happily surprised tourists.

The palace opened to tourists on 1 July, coinciding with the opening of the ornate apartments, Throne Room and impressive Hercules Gallery overlooking the Court of Honor, transformed with restored artworks following a 2015 renovation commissioned by Prince Albert.

During the eight-year labour-intensive renovation, People reports, an electrician also accidentally uncovered a large fresco above one hall that had been hidden for centuries behind a false ceiling!

The paintings depict the Twelve Labors of Hercules and are believed to date all the way back to the 16th century.

Charlene, after bumping into tourists seeing the display for the first time ever, was all smiles as she joined their tour.

This is just one of many appearances for the princess in recent weeks after she'd returned to royal duties earlier this year following a lengthy stay in South Africa as she battled with her health.



