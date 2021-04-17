PHOTOS | The queen, Charles, William, Harry and more at the funeral of Prince Philip

The royal family walked behind Prince Philip's coffin on Saturday before the Duke of Edinburgh was lowered into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following a 50-minute service attended by just 30 guests.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday, 9 April, at the age of 99.

The queen, who will celebrate her 95th birthday next week, was seen for the first time since his death, dressed in mourning black, with a black face mask.

Though many were focused on the internal struggles within the firm, namely, the royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, who returned to the UK from California for his grandfather's funeral, cameras showed the brothers unite and walk side by side with the Duchess of Cambridge after the family bid their final farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh.

