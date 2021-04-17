PHOTOS | The queen, Charles, William, Harry and more at the funeral of Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth takes her seat as she waits for the funeral service of her husband, Prince Philip, to begin.
The royal family walked behind Prince Philip's coffin on Saturday before the Duke of Edinburgh was lowered into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following a 50-minute service attended by just 30 guests.
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday, 9 April, at the age of 99.
The queen, who will celebrate her 95th birthday next week, was seen for the first time since his death, dressed in mourning black, with a black face mask.
Though many were focused on the internal struggles within the firm, namely, the royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, who returned to the UK from California for his grandfather's funeral, cameras showed the brothers unite and walk side by side with the Duchess of Cambridge after the family bid their final farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh.
SEE THE MANY POIGNANT MOMENTS FROM THE FUNERAL SERVICE OF PRINCE PHILIP HERE:
Scenes outside Windsor Castle ahead of Prince Phillip's funeral.
Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth arrives for the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip.
Photo: Getty Images
Prince Philip's four children wait in procession ahead of his funeral.
Photo: Getty Images
A bespoke Land Rover designed by the prince himself, carries him to St George's Chapel.
Photo: Getty Images
The royal family walks behind Prince Philip.
Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles, now the patriarch of his family, walks behind Prince Philip's coffin.
Photo: Getty Images
Princes William and Harry bid farewell to their 'grandpa'.
Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry attended the funeral service, while Meghan Markle remained in the US amid her pregnancy.
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton arrives at Windsor Castle.
Photo: Getty Images
Prince Philip's funeral service took place inside St George's Chapel.
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton, Prince William and more during Prince Philip's funeral service.
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
