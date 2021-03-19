PI apologises to Harry and Meghan - and the queen - after leaking private information to The Sun

Daniel 'Danno' Portley-Hanks, a Los Angeles-based private investigator, has admitted to leaking information about Meghan Markle to The Sun.

The information, he says, included cellphone numbers, Social Security numbers and home addresses and claims the publication knew it was "obtained illegally".

Harry and Meghan have since released a statement about the "predatory practices". "Today is an important moment of reflection for the media industry and society at large," they said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement after a Los Angeles based private investigator admitted to leaking private information about the couple to The Sun.

On Thursday, Daniel 'Danno' Portley-Hanks told The New York Times that the UK tabloid paid him to hand over private information on Meghan Markle after she began dating Prince Harry.

The PI was given $2 055 (around R30 000) by editor James Beal for the information, which included cellphone numbers, Social Security numbers and home addresses.

The information, according to the publication, resulted in stories about Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle and father, Thomas Markle; Meghan recently addressed her estranged relationship, or lack thereof, with both in newly released clips from her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Following scrutiny by the press since they began dating, Meghan and Harry have spoken candidly about the media. Following the PI's admission, a spokesperson for the couple released a statement.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel that today is an important moment of reflection for the media industry and society at large, as this investigative report shows that the predatory practices of days past are still ongoing, reaping irreversible damage for families and relationships," the statement read, per E! News.

"They are grateful to those working in media who stand for upholding the values of journalism, which are needed now more than ever before."

The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, told the NYT in defence: "He [Daniel] was instructed clearly in writing to act lawfully, and he signed a legal undertaking that he would do so."

Daniel, however, claims The Sun's reporters told him to go ahead "with a nod and a wink". "I strongly believe that James Beal knew that what I was providing him was obtained illegally," he said.

The PI has since apologised to both Harry and Meghan – and the queen – according to Byline Investigates.

"I never wanted to cause Meghan Markle harm, and wouldn't have done the job if I'd have known it would lead to all these problems," he said, adding: "I also wanted to take this opportunity to apologise to the queen, because I realise the harm of what I did for The Sun has affected the whole family."