President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday, 19 September.

In a statement on Wednesday, it was announced that Ramaphosa will first embark on a "working visit to the United States of America and the United Kingdom to respectively build relations with South Africa's third largest trade partner."

He will then travel to the UK "to attend the State Funeral Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

On Saturday, 17 September 2022, President Ramaphosa will travel from Washington DC to London in the United Kingdom to attend events associated with the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Following his arrival in London on Sunday, 18 September, the president will attend The King's Reception – a reception hosted by His Majesty King Charles III in honour of Heads of State and Government and guests invited to attend the State Funeral Service – at Buckingham Palace. -- A press statement of President Cyril Ramaphosa's international travels

Following the funeral, the president will attend a reception for Heads of State and Government and other distinguished guests in the precincts of Westminster Abbey, hosted by the UK Foreign Secretary, The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP.

Follow our live coverage here.



