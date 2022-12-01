President Joe Biden to meet with Prince William and Kate during Boston trip

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to meet with US president Joe Biden on Friday.

The news comes as the couple touched down in Boston Wednesday; they are currently in the US for the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.

Amid their trip, a racism scandal has hit the institution, however, after Susan Hussey, godmother to William, repeatedly asked a black British charity campaigner where she was "really" from.

President Joe Biden will meet on Friday with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton during a visit to Boston, the White House announced Wednesday.

"The president intends to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales when he is in Boston. We are still finalising and working out the details," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Biden is scheduled to visit Boston for a Democratic Party fundraising event, while the British royals are coincidentally visiting the city for a charity event. It was not clear where the US president would see the royal couple.

The UK royals arrived Wednesday in the Massachusetts capital where they will attend the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, a contest for finding solutions to help reverse environmental damage.

The ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, described as William's "Superbowl moment", will broadcast on Newzroom Afrika (DStv 405) on Monday, 5 December at 21:00.

Though they'll be in the US, and even closer to Harry and Meghan who stay in California but will be in New York City over the weekend as well, the Wales' will likely not meet up with the Sussexes after a royal aide said "we won't be distracted by other things".

Shortly after, however, the institution was rocked by yet another racism scandal after a senior member of the royal household repeatedly asked a black British charity campaigner where she was "really" from.

Susan Hussey, 83, a godmother to William, has since stepped down from her role as a courtier to Queen Consort Camilla.

