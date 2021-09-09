27m ago

add bookmark

Prince Albert addresses rumours of split from Princess Charlene amid her extended stay in SA

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert.
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
  • Prince Albert is "appalled" by the ongoing rumours suggesting a royal split from wife Princess Charlene.
  • "She didn't go into exile," he says of the former Olympic swimmer, who's stayed in South Africa since May after contracting an infection.
  • The news comes after the royal was rushed to hospital again last week; the palace said Charlene "suddenly" collapsed.

Following Princess Charlene's extended stay in South Africa after contracting an ENT infection, speculation has mounted of a royal split between the former Olympic swimmer and Prince Albert.

Her Serene Highness was rushed to hospital last week after "suddenly collapsing", while the palace and the reigning prince have maintained a positive façade – the royal said he believes his wife is "eager" to return home to Monaco.

Now, "appalled" by and addressing the ongoing rumours of their marital woes, he tells People: "She didn't leave Monaco in a huff! She didn't leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else. She was going down to South Africa to reassess her Foundation's work down there and to take a little time off with her brother and some friends."

Princess Charlene was in South Africa in March for the funeral service of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kwaBhekuzulu, and continued her work on rhino conservation in May.

"It was only supposed to be a weeklong, 10-day maximum stay, and [she is still there now] because she had this infection all these medical complications arose.

"She didn't go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated," Prince Albert insists.

He refers to the speculation that their marriage is falling apart, saying: "I was concentrating on taking care of the kids. And I thought it would just probably go [away]. You know if you try to answer everything that comes out then you're constantly [responding], you're wasting your time."

He said "of course it [the rumours] affects her, of course it affects me".

"Misreading events is always detrimental... We're an easy target, easily hit, because we're in the public eye a lot."    

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
princess charleneprince albertroyalsroyal news
For subscribers
Zakes Bantwini on his hit song Osama

8m ago

Zakes Bantwini on his hit song Osama
The stories behind Princess Diana's famous photos

08 Sep

The stories behind Princess Diana's famous photos
Heléne Lombard is back on TV

07 Sep

Heléne Lombard is back on TV
The queen is obsessed with this drama

06 Sep

The queen is obsessed with this drama
Read more here
Showmax
Binge Bryan Cranston's new series Your Honor»

08 Sep

Binge Bryan Cranston's new series Your Honor»
Hidden adventure awaits in The Secret Garden»

08 Sep

Hidden adventure awaits in The Secret Garden»
Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»

03 Sep

Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»
Stream the latest episode of Temptation Island South Africa»

03 Sep

Stream the latest episode of Temptation Island South Africa»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo