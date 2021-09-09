Prince Albert addresses rumours of split from Princess Charlene amid her extended stay in SA

Prince Albert is "appalled" by the ongoing rumours suggesting a royal split from wife Princess Charlene.

"She didn't go into exile," he says of the former Olympic swimmer, who's stayed in South Africa since May after contracting an infection.

The news comes after the royal was rushed to hospital again last week; the palace said Charlene "suddenly" collapsed.

Following Princess Charlene's extended stay in South Africa after contracting an ENT infection, speculation has mounted of a royal split between the former Olympic swimmer and Prince Albert.

Her Serene Highness was rushed to hospital last week after "suddenly collapsing", while the palace and the reigning prince have maintained a positive façade – the royal said he believes his wife is "eager" to return home to Monaco.

Now, "appalled" by and addressing the ongoing rumours of their marital woes, he tells People: "She didn't leave Monaco in a huff! She didn't leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else. She was going down to South Africa to reassess her Foundation's work down there and to take a little time off with her brother and some friends."

Princess Charlene was in South Africa in March for the funeral service of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kwaBhekuzulu, and continued her work on rhino conservation in May.

"It was only supposed to be a weeklong, 10-day maximum stay, and [she is still there now] because she had this infection all these medical complications arose.

"She didn't go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated," Prince Albert insists.

He refers to the speculation that their marriage is falling apart, saying: "I was concentrating on taking care of the kids. And I thought it would just probably go [away]. You know if you try to answer everything that comes out then you're constantly [responding], you're wasting your time."

He said "of course it [the rumours] affects her, of course it affects me".

"Misreading events is always detrimental... We're an easy target, easily hit, because we're in the public eye a lot."