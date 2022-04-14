3h ago

Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for Covid-19 for a second time

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
  • Prince Albert of Monaco has been diagnosed with Covid-19 for the second time.
  • "He is asymptomatic, and his state of health is not a cause of any concern," palace officials said in a statement on Wednesday.
  • The royal, 64, became the first head of state to contract the coronavirus in March 2020.

"The Prince's Palace announces that HSH. Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for Covid-19," a statement sent to People on Wednesday reads.

"He is asymptomatic, and his state of health is not a cause of any concern. He continues to work remotely and remains in permanent contact with the members of his cabinet, his government as well as with his close collaborators. This period of isolation will be adapted to the health measures in force."

Like the statement above, the palace announced that his health was "not a cause of any concern" and that he had remained in "permanent contact with the members of his cabinet, his government, and his close collaborators" during his two-week isolation.

Months after first contracting the virus, the prince opened up about struggling with lingering symptoms.

"Immediately after my quarantine, I felt better, but I still didn't feel quite right," Prince Albert said in an interview with People in December 2020.

"There were times during the day when it just hit, but not like the kind of drowsiness you feel after a heavy meal. It was really just an experience of physical fatigue, like the kind that comes on when you've done too much or when you're coming off an illness. This virus stays with you quite a while."

