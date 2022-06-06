39m ago

Prince Albert opens up about Princess Charlene's health recovery

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
Princess Charlene of Monaco, and Prince Albert II of Monaco.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Corbis/Getty Images
  • Prince Albert has opened up about his family's difficulties when Princess Charlene was battling multiple health issues.
  • Monaco's monarch also described his wife's return as "the most beautiful thing which could have happened".
  • The prince's interview occurred before Saturday's news that Princess Charlene had tested positive for Covid-19.

Prince Albert described his wife Princess Charlene's return to Monaco as "the most beautiful thing which could have happened".

In an interview published in the weekend newspaper Journal du Dimanche, Monaco's monarch opened up about the difficulties his family went through.

Albert admitted the past year's events were "a test for my wife especially, who suffered greatly and lived through difficult times, far from her family."

He added that it was "a test also for our children and for myself."

"We missed the princess a lot. And we were obviously hurt by the malicious rumours that were peddled. But we were able to stay united despite the distance. We spoke to each other often," he continued, referring to multiple reports that he and Charlene were having marriage troubles.

"Today, Charlene is back with us, and this is the most beautiful thing which could have happened. She's better, and we can finally spend time together. It is a relief and a joy for all of us," Albert added.

Per People, Prince Albert's interview occurred before Saturday's news that Princess Charlene tested positive for Covid-19

The prince's remarks also come after the princess spoke about her current health state, saying, "My state of health is still fragile, and I don't want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult, and so painful. Today I feel calmer."


