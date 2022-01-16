35m ago

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will retain royal title

Sarah Ferguson
Photo: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will retain her royal title as Duchess of York.

Sarah has continued to use the title despite her 1996 divorce from Andrew, and although his military titles and royal patronages have been stripped, there are no plans for Sarah to stop being referred to as a duchess.

It has been revealed this week that Andrew will no longer use "His Royal Highness" in an official capacity, and his roles will be given to other members of the royal family.

The prince is currently facing a sexual assault case in the US.  

