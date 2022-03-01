1h ago

add bookmark

Prince Charles calls invasion of Ukraine a 'brutal aggression'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prince Charles.
Prince Charles.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Britain's Prince Charles called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "brutal aggression," media reports said on Tuesday.

The prince said the values of democracy and freedom were "under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way," the reports said.

Per Independent, Charles was with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in Southend on Tuesday to formally grant city status to the home of Sir David Amess, the murdered MP who spent decades campaigning for the recognition, when he spoke of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Charles added to his statement: "We are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."

The Prince of Wales' remarks follow a tweet in which Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky shares his gratitude for Britain's royal family.

"Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph. [sic]," he wrote.

Prince William and Kate on Saturday issued a statement, saying they "stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people".

On Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement via their Archewell website.

The statement says: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
For subscribers
In conversation with kykNET's new TV boss

9h ago

In conversation with kykNET's new TV boss
How to become a TikTok music megastar

28 Feb

How to become a TikTok music megastar
Stephen Bishop on rom-com Singleholic

25 Feb

Stephen Bishop on rom-com Singleholic
New crime series looks at freed convicts who kill again

24 Feb

New crime series looks at freed convicts who kill again
Read more here
Showmax
Mabusi is not holding back in The Real Housewives of Durban S2»

25 Feb

Mabusi is not holding back in The Real Housewives of Durban S2»
Sex in Afrikaans is ready to binge, for adults only!»

25 Feb

Sex in Afrikaans is ready to binge, for adults only!»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

25 Feb

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Some things never let us go in The Little Things»

23 Feb

Some things never let us go in The Little Things»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo