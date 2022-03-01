Prince Charles calls invasion of Ukraine a 'brutal aggression'

Britain's Prince Charles called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "brutal aggression," media reports said on Tuesday.

The prince said the values of democracy and freedom were "under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way," the reports said.

Per Independent, Charles was with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in Southend on Tuesday to formally grant city status to the home of Sir David Amess, the murdered MP who spent decades campaigning for the recognition, when he spoke of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Charles added to his statement: "We are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."

While paying tribute to politician David Amess (who was murdered in an act of terrorism last October), Prince Charles condemned Putin’s “brutal aggression” to Ukraine, calling it an “attack on democracy on open society, on freedom itself.”pic.twitter.com/eaLDNm7GNL — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 1, 2022

The Prince of Wales' remarks follow a tweet in which Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky shares his gratitude for Britain's royal family.

"Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph. [sic]," he wrote.

Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph. — ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

Prince William and Kate on Saturday issued a statement, saying they "stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people".

In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.



Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future ???? W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2022

On Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement via their Archewell website.

The statement says: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."



