Prince Charles 'plans to cut the monarchy down' to save money

Graye Morkel
Royal expert Angela Levin has suggested that Prince Charles could make the royal family more streamlined when he ascends to the throne, and ultimately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be "ditched" as part of his reforms.

The royal biographer told talkRADIO: "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer. I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the royal family.

"I think the outer edge, which the Queen has wanted to keep together for a very long time for sentimental reasons, which at her age she didn't really particularly want change which I think is understandable.

"But he wants to change, and I think he will do that."

Another royal expert previously insisted that Charles, who is 72, hasn't yet become impatient about becoming king.

