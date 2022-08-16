3h ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the UK

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the UK this September before travelling to Germany.

The couple "are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September," a spokesperson for the Sussexes said on Monday, per People.

Harry and Meghan will attend the One Young World Summit on 5 September before flying to Germany for the Invictus Games' One Year to Go on 6 September. They'll return to the UK for the WellChild Awards on 8 September.

It will be a very busy time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and while there's no word yet on whether or not Harry will meet with the queen, she will likely still be enjoying her summer vacation at Balmoral during the couple's visit.

The couple was last in the UK in June to celebrate the queen's Platinum Jubilee. Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex continues his legal battle for police protection while in Britain.

Harry has been denied security, even if he pays for it himself, by RAVEC (the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures).

He's since won his bid to challenge the ruling. 


Read more here
