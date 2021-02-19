Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return as working members of the royal family

In a statement on Friday, 19 February, Buckingham Palace confirmed The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be returning as working members of the royal family.

"Following conversations with the duke, the queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family."

The statement added: "While all are saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much loved members of the family."

The news comes after Harry and Meghan first made the decision to step away from their royal roles in January 2020. A probationary period followed while the couple settled in California. They have since set up their organisation, Archewell, and are expecting their second child together.

The military, Commonwealth and Charitable associations which will revert to the queen following Harry and Meghan's decision includes The Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, The Rugby Football Union, The Rugby Football League, The Royal National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.