Prince Harry arrives in the UK without Meghan Markle ahead of Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry has returned to the UK for the first time in over a year.

People confirmed the Duke of Sussex arrived on Sunday, two days after Prince Philip's death at age 99 on Friday, 9 April. Meghan Markle has remained in California and will not attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral per her physician's advisement.

The service for Prince Philip will be held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, preceded by a national minute's silence, on Saturday, 17 April. There will be no public access nor public procession beforehand. The number of mourners will be limited to 30, with Buckingham Palace stressing that the service will be held in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

Saturday's procession will begin at 15:00 in the UK (16:00 in SA) with a live broadcast on BBC.

