UPDATE: 07 October



The publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper has since refuted allegations of phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy by The Duke of Sussex and more.

"We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears," a spokesman for Associated Newspapers said. "These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims - based on no credible evidence - appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers."

Prince Harry, Elton John and more launch legal action against Daily Mail publisher, law firm says



A group of individuals including Britain's Prince Harry, singer Elton John and his partner, and more, launched legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper, a law firm acting for some members of the group said on Thursday.

The publisher, Associated Newspapers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The group, which also includes the actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, as well as mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, has become aware of breaches of privacy, law firm Hamlins LLP said in a statement.

According to ITV News, the allegations include phone hacking, obtaining medical information, accessing bank accounts and through illicit means and paying off police officials for inside information.



"It is apparent to these individuals that the alleged crimes listed above represent the tip of the iceberg," Hamlins said.



Hamlins is representing Prince Harry; the lawyers for the firm sent in the statement on behalf of all claimants.



"Many other innocent people remain unknowing victims of similar terrible and reprehensible covert acts," the statement continued. "They have now therefore banded together to uncover the truth, and to hold the journalists responsible fully accountable, many of whom still hold senior positions of authority and power today."



The statement says the claimants "desire to live in a world where the press operates freely, yet responsibly".



"A press that represents truth, is sourced in fact and can be trusted to operate ethically and in the interests of the British public."

Prince Harry has sued Associated Newspapers before, while his wife, Meghan Markle, won her case over privacy, before later emerging victorious again as the court dismissed Associated Newspapers' appeal of their previous judgement.



