06 Oct

add bookmark

Prince Harry, Elton John and more launch legal action against Daily Mail publisher, law firm says

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prince Harry.
Prince Harry.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citize

UPDATE: 07 October

The publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper has since refuted allegations of phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy by The Duke of Sussex and more.

"We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears," a spokesman for Associated Newspapers said. "These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims - based on no credible evidence - appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers."

Prince Harry, Elton John and more launch legal action against Daily Mail publisher, law firm says

A group of individuals including Britain's Prince Harry, singer Elton John and his partner, and more, launched legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper, a law firm acting for some members of the group said on Thursday.

The publisher, Associated Newspapers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The group, which also includes the actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, as well as mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, has become aware of breaches of privacy, law firm Hamlins LLP said in a statement.

According to ITV News, the allegations include phone hacking, obtaining medical information, accessing bank accounts and through illicit means and paying off police officials for inside information.

"It is apparent to these individuals that the alleged crimes listed above represent the tip of the iceberg," Hamlins said.

Hamlins is representing Prince Harry; the lawyers for the firm sent in the statement on behalf of all claimants.

"Many other innocent people remain unknowing victims of similar terrible and reprehensible covert acts," the statement continued. "They have now therefore banded together to uncover the truth, and to hold the journalists responsible fully accountable, many of whom still hold senior positions of authority and power today."

The statement says the claimants "desire to live in a world where the press operates freely, yet responsibly".

"A press that represents truth, is sourced in fact and can be trusted to operate ethically and in the interests of the British public."

Prince Harry has sued Associated Newspapers before, while his wife, Meghan Markle, won her case over privacy, before later emerging victorious again as the court dismissed Associated Newspapers' appeal of their previous judgement.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
elton johnelizabeth hurleyprince harryroyalsroyal news
For subscribers
Sophia Nomvete on her role in The Rings of Power

13m ago

Sophia Nomvete on her role in The Rings of Power
Kanye West, you aren't a genius, 'you're a bully'

06 Oct

Kanye West, you aren't a genius, 'you're a bully'
In conversation with Albie Sachs

05 Oct

In conversation with Albie Sachs
Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy on Hocus Pocus 2

04 Oct

Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy on Hocus Pocus 2
Read more here
Showmax
Stream the latest episode of Uthando Lodumo S2»

30 Sep

Stream the latest episode of Uthando Lodumo S2»
Unlucky in love is the name of the game in Expiry Date»

30 Sep

Unlucky in love is the name of the game in Expiry Date»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

30 Sep

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Binge all of Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»

29 Sep

Binge all of Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo