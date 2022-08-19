Prince Harry makes surprise return to Africa

Prince Harry is on a solo engagement in Mozambique.

The Duke of Sussex, in his role as president of African Parks, is hosting US officials who are learning about conservation efforts in Africa.

Harry's next big visit with be in September when he return to the UK with Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex is "welcoming and co-hosting a group of US officials, conservationists and philanthropists as they tour protected wildlife and nature areas," a spokesperson for Harry tells People.

US senator Chris Coons was among the officials who learnt about conservation efforts at the Bazaruto Archipelago National Park on Thursday.

Uma delegação de congressistas dos ???? liderada por @ChrisCoons visitou o Parque Nacional de #Bazaruto em ????, para aprender sobre os esforços dos ???? na assistência para a conservação ambiental que alavanca o turismo, gera empregos e mitiga os efeitos das #mudançasclimáticas pic.twitter.com/gQyHGbtwqw — Embaixada dos EUA em Moçambique (@USEmbassyMaputo) August 18, 2022

The trip to Africa will be a welcome one for Prince Harry, who's spoken time and time again about his love for Africa.

The Duke of Sussex has called it his "second home" and gushed about South Africa in particular on his Sussex royal tour of Africa with Meghan Markle in 2019.

His most recent remarks came when he spoke at the United Nations General Assembly on Nelson Mandela Day in July.

He recalled fondly: "For most of my life, [Africa] has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again."

He said: "It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

Harry's next visit will see him return to the UK in September with Meghan Markle, before the couple flies to Germany.

