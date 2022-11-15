1h ago

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Pearl Harbor as royal family honours war vets in UK

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
  • Prince Harry visited Pearly Harbor on Veterans Day on Friday.
  • The Duke of Sussex toured the USS Arizona Memorial, where the battleship was bombed by Japanese forces in 1941, marking the US entering World War II.
  • His visit comes as the royal family honoured UK and Commonwealth war heroes over Remembrance weekend.

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Pearl Harbor while the royal family paid tribute to UK and Commonwealth war heroes over Remembrance weekend.

The Duke of Sussex, who served in the military for 10 years before he was stripped of his titles following his exit from the firm, made the visit to Honolulu on Veterans Day on Friday.

He toured the USS Arizona Memorial, where the battleship was bombed by Japanese forces in December 1941. Over 1 100 crew members died, leading the US to enter World War II.

Dan Conover, who was also touring the site with his family, shared with People: "He kind of approached us. I moved out of his way because he's royalty, I figured I'd let him do his thing. He basically gave me a greeting.

"He was very respectful and courteous and nice. I moved out of his way, and he kind of patted me on the back and said, 'You're all good, mate.' It was a simple interaction, but he was very nice and courteous and respectful."

The news comes after Harry and Meghan paid tribute to war veterans on their Archewell site with a poignant photo taken by Chris Allerton. In the black and white image, the couple face military staff, including one holding the American flag.

"On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honour service members across the world. These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service," they said. 

