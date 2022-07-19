Prince Harry says Africa is 'where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife'

Prince Harry gave a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday.

Marking Nelson Mandela Day, the Duke of Sussex spoke of the former president of South Africa, his connection to Princess Diana, and the "lifeline" Harry found in Africa.

Harry said of Africa: "It's where I felt closest to my mother... and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to New York City on Monday, where the Duke of Sussex spoke candidly of his connection to Africa on Nelson Mandela Day.

According to People, during his UN speech, he said: "For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again.



"It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent time together in Botswana when they first started dating – and returned to Africa, and visited South Africa, for their successful Sussex Royal Tour in 2019.

"We camped out with each other under the stars. It was absolutely fantastic." -- Prince Harry on his time with Meghan in Botswana

He reflected fondly on a photograph of Princess Diana and Nelson Mandela as well during his speech.



"On my wall and in my heart, every day is an image of my mother and Mandela meeting in Cape Town in 1997. When I first looked at the photo, straight away, what jumped out was the joy on my mother's face," he said.

