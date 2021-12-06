Prince Harry speaks out as Prince Charles' cash-for-honours scandal grows

The Duke of Sussex says he "severed ties" with Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz after "growing concerns" about his "motives".

The Saudi tycoon is embroiled in a cash-for-honours scandal; an investigation concluded last week Prince Charles' had unknowingly awarded him a CBE in exchange for cash for his foundation.

Prince Harry's statement comes shortly after it was revealed he too met with the Saudi billionaire at one point.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex has released a statement following a new report linking him to Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, the Saudi billionaire whom an investigation concluded last week had donated money to Prince Charles' foundation in exchange for a CBE honour.



The investigation concluded Charles' closest aide Michael Fawcett did coordinate with "fixers" in the cash-for-honours scandal.

The Prince's Foundation CEO, and a few others, have since stepped down from their posts.

Now, following a Times report revealing Prince Harry met privately with the Saudi tycoon who donated to his charity, the Duke of Sussex has released a statement saying he "severed ties" with the billionaire after "growing concerns" about his "motives".

"It is disappointing that The Sunday Times, knowing all the facts, has chosen to encourage speculation by being deliberately vague to try to create a falsified link between The Duke of Sussex and the CBE scandal, of which he had no knowledge or involvement," the statement reads.

"The Duke and his advisors, as well as his nonprofit Sentebale, severed ties with Mr Mahfouz and his associates in 2015, no longer accepting further donations to Sentebale and discontinuing any plans for a fundraising event amid growing concerns over the motives for his support.

"The Duke had one planned meeting with this donor nearly eight years ago, did not introduce him to any members of the Royal Family, and expressed his concerns about the donor."

SEE HIS FULL STATEMENT SHARED BY TIMES EDITOR GABRIEL POGRUND HERE: