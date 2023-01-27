1h ago

Prince Harry to make first appearance related to mental health since release of Spare

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Prince Harry
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citize
  • Prince Harry will speak at the Better Up summit on 7 and 8 March.
  • Better Up is a coaching and mental health platform aimed at company transformation.
  • It will be The Duke of Sussex's first work-related appearance since the release of Spare and his press tour for the memoir.
  • In Spare, Harry details his battle with his mental health, that saw him snap at Meghan Markle in one exchange.

Prince Harry, along with Issa Rae, David Change, Robin Arzón, Adam Grant, and more, will speak at the two-day Better Up summit on 7 and 8 March.

The Duke of Sussex serves as Chief Impact Officer at the coaching and mental health platform aimed at company transformation.

The upcoming summit, where Harry will speak, will focus on "purpose, performance and human transformation," BetterUp said in a statement.

Harry's appearance at the summit will mark his first following the release of his memoir earlier this month and his press interviews for Spare.

In the bombshell memoir, the Duke of Sussex shares intimate details about the inner workings of the firm and the royal family as he speaks candidly about his struggle within the system following the death of his mother and his time serving in the army.

In the memoir, he recalls a time when he "snapped" at Meghan Markle during an argument as he reveals how therapy helped him along his journey.

"Where did you ever hear a man speak like that to a woman? Did you overhear adults speak that way when you were growing up?"
-- Prince Harry recalls Meghan Markle asking him during an argument in Spare

"She laid it all out, super-clear. We both knew my anger hadn't been caused by anything to do with our conversation. It came from somewhere deep inside, somewhere that needed to be evacuated, and it was obvious that I could use some help with the job," Harry says in Spare.

"I've tried therapy, I told her. Willy told me to go. Never found the right person. Didn't work.

"No, she said softly. Try again." 

REVIEW | Spare exposes Harry's yearning for peace... even if it meant going to war


