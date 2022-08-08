Prince William announces new initiative in support of rangers across Africa

Prince William is highlighting a new support network for those on the frontline against poaching.

In the wake of South African park ranger Anton Mzimba's death, William encouraged the support of organisations so "incidents like this won't happen again".

Mzimba's death came on the day that a new drive was launched by one of William's longest-running causes to help fund more rangers.

Mzimba, head of services at Timbavati Private Nature Reserve, was shot and killed at his home near Bushbuckridge last month.

The park ranger was hailed as a "wildlife warrior" for fighting off poachers at the reserve where he worked for over 25 years.

Following news of his death, conservation campaigner Prince William added his praise for Mzimba in a personal tweet. "I'm deeply saddened to learn of the killing of Anton Mzimba, who I spoke to in November," he wrote at the time.

The Duke of Cambridge is now encouraging the support of organisations so "incidents like this won't happen again".

In a series of tweets, William reiterated how being a ranger "is dangerous work".

"More than 1 000 rangers have been killed in the last ten years, and they need our support more than ever."

"Rangers like Anton are on the frontline of conservation, protecting people as well as wildlife. Among many roles, they are teachers, carers and researchers, looking out for a natural world that can't defend itself," he continued.

The British royal concluded by revealing that the news of Mzimba's death came on the day that a new drive was launched by one of William's longest-running causes, Tusk, to help fund more rangers.

The Wildlife Ranger Challenge brings together more than 100 ranger teams from across Africa in this year's multi-million fundraiser, culminating in a half marathon on 17 September. The race will be accompanied by a series of mental and physical challenges, including a new mini-challenge for ranger teams with canine units, in which dogs and handlers will demonstrate their tracking skills, Tusk says.



Tusk is one of Prince William's key charities, which he adopted in 2005 after graduating from the University of St. Andrews.



