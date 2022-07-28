1h ago

Prince William demands 'justice' for murdered South African park ranger Anton Mzimba

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Prince William recently opened up about his new environmental initiative. (Photo: Gallo Images/Getty Images)
  • Anton Mzimba was shot and killed on Tuesday.
  • Mzimba was a park ranger and head of services at Timbavati Private Nature Reserve.
  • Prince William, who met with Mzimba last year, has demanded "justice" for the "wildlife warrior".

Prince William has released a statement following news of Anton Mzimba's death.

Mzimba, head of services at Timbavati Private Nature Reserve, was hailed as a "wildlife warrior", fighting off poachers at the reserve where he worked for over 25 years.

He was shot and killed on Tuesday. Further details around his death are unknown.

The Duke of Cambridge met with Mzimba via Zoom last year when they learnt about a new device to combat ivory smugglers.

"This is a very well-organised crime. It involves local people. But, down the line, it goes across the border of the country," Mzimba told the prince, per People.

In a personal statement, Prince William said on Wednesday: "I'm deeply saddened to learn of the killing of Anton Mzimba who I spoke to in November. Committed and brave, rangers like Anton are central to the conservation of Africa's fantastic wildlife.

"Those responsible must swiftly be brought to justice. My thoughts are with his family."  


