Prince William's remarks about war in Europe and Africa spark backlash

Prince William has said it is "very alien to see this in Europe," referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Duke of Cambridge added that they are more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia.

The prince received backlash for his comments, with people pointing out that two major world wars were fought in Europe.

Prince William has landed in hot water after recent remarks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday to hear about the efforts to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe. The couple met with volunteers and members of the Ukrainian community.

Per Independent UK, Prince William at one point said Britons were more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia, calling the current war in Europe "alien."

"It's very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you."

The British royal then added that he and his family "feel so useless" and want to do more to help.

People on Twitter were quick to call the Duke of Cambridge out for his remark, pointing out that Europe "has seen some of the bloodiest conflicts in the past two centuries," including two major world wars.

Unsurprised to see backlash against Prince William's ignorant remark (reported by @PA). Europe has seen some of the bloodiest conflict in the past two centuries—Balkans, Yugoslavia, Germany and Kosovo to name a few. But sure, let's normalise war and death in Africa and Asia. pic.twitter.com/49xYzFOyBK — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 9, 2022

One tweet from Independent columnist Nadine White has garnered thousands of retweets, expressing outrage.

"Prince William said it's rather normal to see war and bloodshed in Africa and Asia but not Europe," she wrote.

#ICYMI: Prince William said it's rather normal to see war and bloodshed in Africa and Asia but not Europe, during a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London today. "It's very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you," he told the volunteers there. pic.twitter.com/YfWtJuCgNs — Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) March 9, 2022

This is not the first time Prince William – who is second in line to the throne – has received criticism for comments he's made.

In November last year, critics told the British royal to "mind his own business" after he suggested that population growth is endangering wildlife in Africa.

READ MORE | Critics slam Prince William over Africa population growth remarks

During their visit on Wednesday, the 39-year-old also revealed that his three children – Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and three-year-old Prince Louis – are curious about the war in Ukraine.

"Ours have been coming home asking all about it," the Prince told volunteers. He added that he and his wife, Kate, have to "choose [their] words carefully to explain what is going on."