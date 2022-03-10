44m ago

Prince William's remarks about war in Europe and Africa spark backlash

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
Prince William recently opened up about his new environmental initiative. (Photo: Gallo Images/Getty Images)
  • Prince William has said it is "very alien to see this in Europe," referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • The Duke of Cambridge added that they are more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia.
  • The prince received backlash for his comments, with people pointing out that two major world wars were fought in Europe.

Prince William has landed in hot water after recent remarks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday to hear about the efforts to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe. The couple met with volunteers and members of the Ukrainian community.

Per Independent UK, Prince William at one point said Britons were more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia, calling the current war in Europe "alien."

"It's very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you."

The British royal then added that he and his family "feel so useless" and want to do more to help.

People on Twitter were quick to call the Duke of Cambridge out for his remark, pointing out that Europe "has seen some of the bloodiest conflicts in the past two centuries," including  two major world wars.

One tweet from Independent columnist Nadine White has garnered thousands of retweets, expressing outrage. 

"Prince William said it's rather normal to see war and bloodshed in Africa and Asia but not Europe," she wrote.

This is not the first time Prince William – who is second in line to the throne – has received criticism for comments he's made.

In November last year, critics told the British royal to "mind his own business" after he suggested that population growth is endangering wildlife in Africa.

During their visit on Wednesday, the 39-year-old also revealed that his three children – Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and three-year-old Prince Louis – are curious about the war in Ukraine.

"Ours have been coming home asking all about it," the Prince told volunteers. He added that he and his wife, Kate, have to "choose [their] words carefully to explain what is going on."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
