Princess Charlene holds Prince Albert close in new photos amid split rumours as he visits her in SA

Monaco's Prince Albert is in South Africa, visiting Princess Charlene with the couple's twins, Gabriella and Jacques.

The princess recently underwent a four-hour operation, but has been in the country, and away from her family, since May, after contracting an ear, nose and throat infection that spurred multiple procedures.

While she continues to recover in SA, her family's made their second visit, with Charlene posting photos with her twins of Wednesday. "I am so thrilled to have my family back with me," she captioned the carousel of images with a heart emoji.

PHOTOS | Princess Charlene reunited with Prince Albert and twins in South Africa

The former Olympic swimmer shared with Channel24 what a "trying" time it's been being away from her family – but her extended stay in South Africa also resulted in increased tabloid fodder suggesting trouble in paradise for the prince and princess.

A source responded to the rumours at the time, saying: "She'll never leave her kids."

Now, in a second post shared on Instagram, Princess Charlene holds Prince Albert close in two new photos. No captioned needed.

SEE THE SWEET PHOTOS HERE: