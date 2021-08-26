2h ago

add bookmark

Princess Charlene holds Prince Albert close in new photos amid split rumours as he visits her in SA

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Gett

Monaco's Prince Albert is in South Africa, visiting Princess Charlene with the couple's twins, Gabriella and Jacques.

The princess recently underwent a four-hour operation, but has been in the country, and away from her family, since May, after contracting an ear, nose and throat infection that spurred multiple procedures.

While she continues to recover in SA, her family's made their second visit, with Charlene posting photos with her twins of Wednesday. "I am so thrilled to have my family back with me," she captioned the carousel of images with a heart emoji.

PHOTOS | Princess Charlene reunited with Prince Albert and twins in South Africa

The former Olympic swimmer shared with Channel24 what a "trying" time it's been being away from her family – but her extended stay in South Africa also resulted in increased tabloid fodder suggesting trouble in paradise for the prince and princess.

A source responded to the rumours at the time, saying: "She'll never leave her kids."

Now, in a second post shared on Instagram, Princess Charlene holds Prince Albert close in two new photos. No captioned needed.

SEE THE SWEET PHOTOS HERE:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
princess charleneprince albertroyalsroyal news
For subscribers
The life of royal rebel, Princess Margaret

1h ago

The life of royal rebel, Princess Margaret
The cost of watching it all

25 Aug

The cost of watching it all
The women who changed the face of music

24 Aug

The women who changed the face of music
Vinessa Antoine's groundbreaking role

24 Aug

Vinessa Antoine's groundbreaking role
Read more here
Showmax
You can't escape a mother's love in Run, starring Sarah Paulson»

4h ago

You can't escape a mother's love in Run, starring Sarah Paulson»
Watch awkward teen comedy in Chad»

4h ago

Watch awkward teen comedy in Chad»
Subscribe to Showmax Pro before 31 Aug and get a month on us»

4h ago

Subscribe to Showmax Pro before 31 Aug and get a month on us»
Intrigued by Devilsdorp? Get more in the official podcast»

20 Aug

Intrigued by Devilsdorp? Get more in the official podcast»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo